Omni Realty Co. & Insurance will hold the inaugural Cowboy Gala on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center.
There will be line dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a two stepping competition. Dress in your best western wear. The event is for those age 21 and up.
“We knew we wanted to create an annual fundraising event that would allow us to help give back to the community,” said Lora Bryant, co-owner/managing broker at Omni Realty Co. With a ticket price of $50 per person this event is a fundraiser for the Freedom Volunteer Fire Department.
“Helping the volunteer fire departments was an easy choice to make,” Bryant said, going on to explain how this time of year fires are especially bad affecting residents, livestock and the land itself.
“We decided to choose a different department each year to receive all of the proceeds of the event in hopes that a larger donation would allow them to make larger investments,” Bryant said, explaining that volunteer firefighters have very limited resources and their supplies are depleted after each fire they respond to.
