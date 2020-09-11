From Woodward Public Schools
Over the past week, Woodward County has seen 37 new cases of COVID-19.
Based on these numbers and the rolling average, we anticipate that the OSDH will continue to classify Woodward County as “Orange Level 1” or “moderate risk.”Close examination of this data reveals that 27 of the new cases are from institutional spread outside of our school community and 10 cases are considered community spread.
Based on this information and the recommendation of our Regional Director for OSDH and the consensus of school medical personnel and leadership, WPS will continue to follow “Yellow” protocols for the upcoming school week.
We will continue to communicate with you after the weekly report is published each Friday so that you can best prepare for your family.As more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in our county, it is important to remain vigilant with preventative measures. There is nothing more important to WPS than the safety and health of our students, our staff, their families, and our community.
We greatly appreciate your families’ flexibility, patience, and support. We are optimistic that following mitigation protocols recommended by health officials such as wearing masks, washing hands, socially distancing and quarantining, will help increase the probability that students can have a safe and productive school year.
Thank you for your cooperation and for your support of Woodward Public Schools.
*These numbers include rapid result tests
