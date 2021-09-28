New COVID-19 cases dropped significantly in the Tuesday report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The report shows just 648 new cases, bringing the seven-day average to 1,690 cases, according to the health department. There are currently 12,607 active cases in Oklahoma.
Hospitalizations are at 966 with 296 in ICU.
According to the Center for Disease Control, there have been 10,132 deaths in Oklahoma attributed in some fashion to the virus.
Nationally, there have been 43.1 million cases with just over 690,000 deaths, according to the report from Johns Hopkins.
In Oklahoma over 2.2 million residents have now had at least on dose of the vaccine and 1.842 million are considered fully vaccinated.
Numbers show Woodward County currently with 84 active cases out of 3,509 total cases. Of the county total, 75 cases are in Woodward proper. Mooreland has 10 active cases and Fort Supply three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.