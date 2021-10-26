Statewide the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to decline, according to numbers provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In Monday's report, the department said there were 763 new cases on Saturday and 869 on Sunday. With Monday's added 462 cases that is 2,094 for the three-day total, well under the average for the past several weeks.
Hospitalizations are at 618 with 208 in ICU, according to the health department.
To date there have been 635,447 positive tests in Oklahoma with 9,714 of those cases still active. Deaths in Oklahoma are at 10,540 (11,205 is the number from the Center for Disease Control).
Vaccinations continue to inch upward. The health department reports 1,942 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated while 2.298 million have received at least one dose.
Nationally, Johns Hopkins reports there have been 45.4 million positive cases in the US with 735,941 deaths attributed in some fashion to the virus.
Woodward County has reported 3,752 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic with 3,607 recoveries and 50 deaths.
Numbers from other counties in the area as of Monday:
Woods - 1,628 cases. 1.566 recoveries, 20 deaths
Major - 1,251 cases, 1,181 recoveries, 32 deaths
Dewey - 666 cases, 639 recoveries, 18 deaths
Beaver - 565 cases, 541 recoveries, 9 deaths
Harper - 486 cases, 470 recoveries, 9 deaths
Ellis - 453 cases, 422 recoveries, 6 deaths
In Woodward proper, 2,344 cases have been reported with 2,332 recoveries and 41 deaths. Fort Supply has 943 reported cases (most of them early on when there was an outbreak at William S. Key Correctional Center), with 938 recoveries and two deaths. Mooreland has 270 total assess with 254 recoveries and six deaths.
