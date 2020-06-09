As of this advisory, there are 7,363 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are five additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between April 5 and June 7.
One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Nowata County, a male in the 18-35 age group.
There are 353 total deaths in the state.
Woodward County reported its eighth positive test on Tuesday. Three of the cases are listed as recovered.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
