Dear Boomer family, District leadership continues to meet weekly with representatives of the Woodward County Health Department, school medical personnel, and other stakeholders. As of yesterday, there were 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Woodward County, putting us at 8.4 cases per 100,000 population (excluding institutional spread).
Based on this data, we will remain at “yellow” for the week of October 5-9. The wearing of a mask or face covering is strongly recommended for all students and staff and is required in office areas and situations in which social distancing is not possible (this applies to students, staff, and visitors).
We continue to extend our gratitude to all faculty and staff, students, families, and community members for their continued diligent efforts to maintain the health and well-being of all.
Thank you and have a great weekend!
