The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Oklahoma stands at 3,748 as of Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Eight more deaths were confirmed on Friday, one in the last 24 hours and the other seven between April 21-29. That raised the death total to 230.
None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.
The health department said there have been 62,714 confirmed negative tees and there are currently 255 people hospitalized.
So far, 2,467 people have recovered from the virus.
Nationally, there have been a little over 1 million cases with nearly 63,000 deaths and 154,000 recoveries.
In western Oklahoma, Texas County has the most cases with 131.
Otherwise Garfield County has 117 confirmed cases, Beaver County has 8, Major County 3 and Dewey County 2.
Woodward and Harper County have case as does Cimarron County, the farthest county west in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.