COVID-19 cases have continued to increase the last couple of weeks across Oklahoma.
In Friday's report, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,777 new cases, putting the seven-day average at 1,351 cases.
There are currently 11,532 active cases across Oklahoma, according to the health department with 8,731 provisional deaths using the Center for Disease Control numbers.
In Oklahoma, there are 676 people hospitalized with 203 in intensive care. The Northwest Region shows 23 current hospitalizations and 9 intensive care cases.
Woodward County has 45 active cases as to the latest report. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported 3,190 cases with 3,145 recoveries and 37 deaths attributed in some fashion to the virus.
Woodward proper has 33 active cases while Mooreland has seven, Sharon four and Fort Supply two.
Active cases in other counties:
Woods - 38
Major - 31
Dewey - 20
Harper - 11
Beaver - 6
Ellils - 13
The state shows that 1,582,479 residents have been fully vaccinated and another 300,000 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Nationally, Johns Hopkins reports 34.7 million total COVID-19 cases with 78,170 in the last 24 hours. Here have been over 600,000 deaths attributed to the virus.
