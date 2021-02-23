Active COVID-19 cases in Woodward County remain under 100 according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Woodward County has 85 active cases out of 3,068 positive tests since the start of the pandemic early last year.
Of those active cases 65 are in Woodward out of 1,785 positive tests. Fort Supply has five achieve cases, Mooreland 12 and Sharon four. There have been 15 deaths in the county attributed to the virus in some fashion.
In some area counties, Woods has 33 active cases out of 1,183 positive tests, Major has 26 active cases, Dewey 23, Beaver 21, Harper 14 and Ellis 13.
State numbers continue to improve. Oklahoma has just 14,040 active cases out of 420,212 positive tests. Over 400,000 have recovered. There have been 4,227 deaths connected with the virus.
There were just 359 new cases reported on Tuesday.
Nationally, the number of cases is just over 28.1 million with 500,000 deaths.
