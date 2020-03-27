MARY KAY MANUFACTURES, DONATES HAND SANITIZER TO COMBAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DALLAS, TX – Mary Kay Inc. announced the company will dedicate part of its global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities to producing much-needed hand sanitizer. The first products off the line will be for donation to those on the front lines addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Though we are facing extraordinary challenges during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the world is finding ways to adjust—with little or no warning,” said David Holl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “Producing hand sanitizer to combat this crisis is how we can support those on the front lines.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to prevent infections. But because of consumer demand, there’s been a great shortage in CDC-recommended hand sanitizer in homes and healthcare settings.
Mary Kay has been working over the past week to move into production by procuring raw materials, determining packaging availability on hand, preparing the manufacturing production lines and ensuring shipping.
The first batch of hand sanitizer products will be donated to the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation. Baylor Scott & White is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas and one of the largest in the United States. It includes 52 hospitals, more than 800 patient care sites, 7,500 active physicians and over 47,000 staff.
DPS Launches Online Renewal of Driver Licenses and Identification Cards
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased efforts to encourage residents to stay in their homes to slow the spread of the virus, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is announcing the launch of online renewals and replacements for Class D driver licenses and identification cards.
"This latest digital service is an additional step we can take during this unprecedented time to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and give our customers the option to complete transactions from the comfort of their home," said DPS Commissioner John Scully.
Customers can complete the application by going to www.dps.ok.gov and clicking on "online services." They can also find a link at my.ok.gov as well. Customers will have to create an account at my.ok.gov. In order to use this service, the customer's previous renewal must have been made in person. The only exception to this is customers (including spouses and dependents) who are active duty or civilian contractors with the Armed Forces of the United States. A customer may only renew or replace their driver license if their driving privilege is in good standing and Oklahoma address is correct and current. You can update your Oklahoma address online at https://wa1.dps.state.ok.us/addresschange.
A customer may use this procedure to renew or replace a Class D license or ID Card only. Renewals may be made up to one (1) year early. Replacements can be obtained any time during the four-year period the license is valid. Commercial Driver Licenses (Class A, B, or C) require an appearance before an Examiner for clearance.
Customers choosing online renewal will have the option to pay online by credit card or click "pay later" to mail a check. The new driver license or identification card will then be sent to the customer by mail. There is a small service fee to be able to do this online. A renewal will cost $40.69 and a replacement will cost $26.65. The costs to do this service in office are $38.50 for a renewal and $25.00 for a replacement.
Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information Issues Warning for Unapproved COVID-19 Treatments
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information is warning Oklahoma residents not to use medications or household products to prevent or treat COVID-19 without first consulting their healthcare provider.
Most patients who become infected with COVID-19 require only treatment of symptoms and self-isolation to care for themselves and prevent infecting others. The use of medicines such as chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine without a prescription and monitoring by the prescriber is risky. These medicines and others are currently being studied for treatment of COVID-19, but inappropriate use has already caused one death in the United States and multiple significant poisonings. Some of the adverse effects of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine may include blindness and heart problems.
To disinfect surfaces, the Centers for Diseases and Control Prevention recommends using diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and common EPA-registered household disinfectants. Learn more about disinfecting surfaces at cdc.gov.
Call the Poison Center with any questions or concerns regarding medications, and text “POISON” to 797979 to have the Oklahoma Poison Center number easily saved to your cell phone.
Pharmacists and registered nurses at the Poison Center are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800) 222-1222. Please do not email the Poison Center or members of the Poison Center staff, as poisoning emergencies are not handled through email.
