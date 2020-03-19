Special Olympics Oklahoma Cancels All April & May Events
Including Summer Games
Due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus, we are deeply saddened to announce that Special Olympics Oklahoma has made the very difficult decision to cancel all April and May sports training, competition and special events, along with our 2020 Summer Games scheduled for May 13-15. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has recommended that over an 8 week period from March 15, 2020, organizers hosting an in-person event of 50 individuals or more throughout the United States should cancel or postpone. Special Olympics, Inc. has recommended all Accredited Programs cancel events through the end of May, 2020.
While canceling April and May events and Summer Games is truly disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete – as well as for the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who support them and look forward to cheering them on – we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved.
This was an extremely difficult decision to make, and we know this is a great disappointment for the entire Special Olympics Oklahoma family, but the safety of the athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff remain our primary concern.
Athletes, we recommend you visit www.sook.org for some links to various “in-home” training options that can help you stay fit during this time.
USDA Working with Private Sector in Response to COVID-19
(Washington, D.C., March 17, 2020) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced new contacts to encourage communication with USDA to help feed kids and ensure the United States food supply chain remains strong in response to the COVID-19 outbreak:
“Food is essential all year round, but in the face of a pandemic it is critical the shelves remain stocked and supplies remain plentiful. America’s farmers and ranchers, and those on the front lines in the food service industry are doing their part,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump is encouraging a whole of America approach to the challenges we currently face. At USDA we know when we work together to solve the problems facing us, we can overcome this time of uncertainty and fear. If you have ideas or solutions for USDA, I urge you to reach out – we want to hear from the experts in the field.”
For solutions to feeding children impacted by COVID-19, email FeedingKids@usda.gov. For solutions impacting America’s food supply chain and other logistical complications, email FoodSupplyChain@usda.gov.
Feeding Kids:
Today, Secretary Perdue announced a collaboration with the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, PepsiCo, and others to deliver nearly 1,000,000 meals per week to students in a limited number of rural schools closed due to COVID-19. These boxes will contain five days worth of shelf-stable, nutritious, individually packaged foods that meet USDA’s summer food requirements. The use of this innovative delivery system will ensure rural children receive nutritious food while limiting exposure to COVID-19.
Last week, Secretary Perdue announced proactive flexibilities to allow meal service during school closures to minimize potential exposure to the coronavirus. During an unexpected school closure, schools can leverage their participation in one of USDA’s meal programs to provide meals to students. Under normal circumstances, those meals must be served in a group setting. However, in a public health emergency, the law allows USDA the authority to waive the group setting meal requirement, which is vital during a social distancing situation.
Food Supply Chain:
President Trump’s whole of government approach is ensuring food and essentials are constantly available. USDA has been in communication with Food and Grocery Stakeholders and Executives and has hosted stakeholder calls with President Trump at the White House to discuss the impact COVID-19 has on America’s food supply chain.
While it is important to have shelf-stable foods on hand, there is no need to hoard items. Our supply chains remain strong, so please do your part to ensure we stay calm and act responsibly.
DPS extends expiration date for driver licenses, CDLs, ID cards, handicap permits
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) is extending the expiration date of all Class D Driver Licenses, Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL), Oklahoma Identification Cards and Handicap Parking Permits that expired thirty (30) days prior to Governor Stitt’s Executive Order 2020-07, declaring a State of Emergency for the State of Oklahoma. This extension will be in effect until further notice from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
“As a precautionary measure and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, DPS has been granted the authority to extend the expiration of the Oklahoma Identification Cards, Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses, Oklahoma CDLs and Handicap Parking Permits, with an expiration on or after February 15, 2020, until further notice” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.
For options to renew or replace Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses or Oklahoma Identification Cards by mail or online, please visit www.ok.gov/dps.
Limitations to this extension will be applied to drivers with invalid driver licenses due to suspension, revocation or denial
