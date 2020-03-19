Schedule changes and other information concerning the COVID-19 situation.
Farm Expo
K101’s Expo Farm Expo has been rescheduled amidst COVID-19 concerns. The new dates are Oct. 16, 17 and 18.
Northwest Domestic Crisis Services
It is with great disappointment that NWDCS will have to postpone Dancing and Dining “An Evening Under The Stars” until a later date, so please watch Facebook. We are working with the Woodward County Event Center to find an evening available in the future.
Note: The event was scheduled for April 17.
Senior Center meals
The Woodward Senior Center is offering their meals as to-go for $4 Mon,-Fri. from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. for seniors and then anything left is available for the public. Please call 254-8566 to reserve a meal.
Dewey County Information
An emergency declaration was enacted in Dewey County regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. To ensure the continued operation of the Dewey County Governmental Offices through this pandemic, the courthouse has been placed on lockdown to restrict movement through the building. Any county business is preferred to be conducted by U. S. Mail, email or fax during this time. If you require access to conduct your business, please contact that specific office and make an appointment. Once an appointment is made you will be screened on Department of Health guidelines prior to admission.
Contact numbers:
County Clerk - 580-328-5361
County Assessor - 580-328-5561
County Treasurer - 580-328-5501
Court Clerk - 580-328-5521
Commissioners - 580-328-5390
Election Board - 580-328-5668
District Attorney - 580-328-5541
Court:
If you are summoned or scheduled to report for court please contact the court clerk to ensure your court date has not changed. The court will provide screeners with a daily docket for admittance. Once your business is completed, please exit the courthouse.
Ellis County Information
Ellis County officers and emergency management met on Tuesday and decided to declare Ellis County as a disaster. The decision was made to close the courthouse to public access except with approval.
Here is the information:
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the courthouse is closed to public access. Entry can be made only if the appropriate steps are taken.
• If capable, make appointments by phone or mail with the office(s) you are needing to conduct business with. That office will notify the sheriff's office of the appointment. Report to the sheriff's office where there are steps in place for you to gain access into the courthouse.
• If an appointment was not already arranged, report to the sheriff's office and they will assist you with your request.
• If you're simply needing to drop something off at the courthouse, that can be done at the sheriff's office as well.
Please be patient and understanding of the situation. We are trying to do everything we can to keep everyone safe and working as normal. We feel that this is the best direction to protect our employees and citizens of this county from the spread of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus)
Harmon Fire Department
For safety of others we have decided to postpone the chili and soup supper this Saturday, March 21st. With everything going on it’s in our best interest to keep the community as safe as we can. The dinner will be rescheduled at a later date.
Assistance to idled workers
Unemployment Benefit Claim Filing during Covid-19 Pandemic
In order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is encouraging claimants to use the internet to file Unemployment Insurance claims. Information about Oklahoma’s Unemployment Insurance system can be found on the agency website at: https://www.ok.gov/oesc/. In addition to online claim filing, the website contains other information, such as frequently asked questions, contact information, forms, guides, the governing statutes and rules, and other helpful data.
The community Oklahoma Works/American’s Job Centers will be closed to the public, but OESC personnel will be at the office to answer telephone calls. For more information, visit https://www.ok.gov/oesc/documents/lminr03162020%281%29.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.