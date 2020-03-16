Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning emphasis was on Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols and procedures.
A meeting will be held Tuesday with officials from surrounding counties to plan and prepare for COVID-19. School superintendents, Fire departments, EMT personnel, Emergency management, Health Department, Police Departments and County officials from Woods, Alfalfa, Major, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Beaver, Texas, Cimarron and Woodward Counties will be meeting, according to Woodward County Clerk Wendy Dunlap.
County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell is taking a proactive stand and has already implemented some safety measures to keep inmates and staff from being contaminated.
“We’re just trying to limit contact,” Mitchell said. “That's the whole deal is prevention at this point.”
According to Mitchell, ail visitations are through video, which ministers will also now have to adhere to as well. Attorneys will be required to visit inmates through the attorney window, separated by glass.
All incoming inmates will be put through a screening. If there has been potential exposure, they will be isolated for a period of time. There is also a plan for employee screening as well, according to Mitchell.
“Those are the steps we're going to try to take to at least take some responsible preventive measures in healthcare,” Mitchell said. “Trying to keep it from getting in the population because once it gets upstairs, we’ve contaminated our entire building and we have serious problem.”
Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer showed concern about some large upcoming events planned. She said she has heard from some of the sponsors wanting to know as soon as possible if there will be cancellation or postponement.
The board rescinded Resolution R-19-62, a blanket resolution from last year which authorizes the Treasurer to invest available County funds in various financial institutions at her discretion. Commissioners will then approved a new Resolution R-20-13, a new County investment plan moving funds into a Cash Sweep account which will earn interest.
The board approved going out for bids on a 10 foot by 10 foot well house in Section 4 T21N R20W for Rural Water District 2.
Commissioners acknowledged a certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Russell Farms LLC in NE 1/4 Section 34 T22N R21W in District 3.
Resolutions for declaration of surplus of three Caterpillar motor graders and disposing of two of them for District 1 was approved. According to District 1 Commissioner Troy White, Caterpillar is exercising a buyback option.
The Court Clerk records management and preservation monthly report was approved.
Alcoholic beverage tax for March totaled $18,819.84.
In addition to other regular business, a transfer of appropriations of $63.66 from Fair #1308 to OSU #1310 due to an AT&T bill being taken out of the wrong account.
