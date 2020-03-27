Woodward County Commissioners will meet in the Civil Defense Room in the basement of the courthouse again this Monday with a limit of 10 attendees. The meeting will be available to watch on Ready Woodward Facebook page.
After initial business, the board will have discussion with county officers and emergency management director.
Commissioners will consider possible amendments to the security of the Woodward County Courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19, if appropriate.
An appointment of Rhonda Custer to the Woodward County EMS board will be considered, followed by the administration of her oath of office and loyalty oath.
The board will consider a lease purchase agreement with the Stock Exchange Bank for one new 2019 Caterpillar motor grader for District 1.
Lease purchase agreements with the State of Oklahoma through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be considered for a 2020 Mack single-axle truck with rock bed for District 2 and two 2019 Caterpillar 140 motor graders for District 1.
Commissioners will consider a cooperative agreement between the County and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry Wildlife Services Division.
Sealed bids will be opened for a Caterpillar roller packer to be sold by sealed bids by District 1 and for County Wide gyp rock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.