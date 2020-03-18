Federal Disaster Loans Available to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Oklahoma small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
This funding will be provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Trump.
To qualify for the program, the state must submit documentation of business losses for at least five businesses per county.
If approved, an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration will make disaster loans of up to $2 million available to small businesses and private, nonprofit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by COVID-19.
According to the SBA, these loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the impact of COVID-19. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere and 2.75% for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible for this program.
Oklahoma businesses affected by the Coronavirus are asked to fill out the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management’s Small Business Disaster Economic Injury Assessment survey by clicking HERE.
When SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications are made available, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce will have staff available to assist small businesses with filling out the forms. Companies needing assistance with the application forms and economic development organizations providing assistance to businesses in their communities should contact Ray Little at ray.little@okcommerce.gov or 405-815-5227.
Covid-19 and utility customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Public Utility Division (PUD) is coordinating a voluntary effort by the state’s utilities to help Oklahomans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, plans are being developed to help impacted customers who may be facing disconnection.
The agency’s PUD staff is coordinating with the regulated utilities to consider moratoriums for those residential customers who are directly affected by the COVID-19 virus and for high-risk residential customers.
Please contact your utility to obtain more specific information about that company’s COVID-19 response plan.
Social Security Offices Will Only Offer Phone Service
** Online Services Remain Available **
All local Social Security offices were closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17. This decision protects the population we serve—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, we are still able to provide critical services.
Our secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let you know as soon as we can resume in-person service.
If you need help from Social Security:
First, please use our secure and convenient online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any of your devices. We also have a wealth of information to answer most of your Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Please visit our online Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please check our online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office. Your local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer your questions, and provide other services over the phone.
If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, we will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, we will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. Our call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Please remember that our employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call our National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). Our National 800 Number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative.
OKDHS continues to encourage online applications and renewals for benefits in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY -- As the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation continues to develop in Oklahoma, Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) encourages our customers to use online tools to make application for or renew services rather than physically coming to an office whenever possible. To ensure public and worker safety, OKDHS will not allow individuals who are sick or who have been exposed to someone who is sick to enter agency buildings.
At this time, all programs and services of the safety net operated by OKDHS continue to operate. We are committed to the safety of our employees and the public, and the continuity of service to our customers. OKDHS continues to monitor and implement guidance from the Federal agencies administering our various programs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and other government officials in light of COVID-19. We encourage our customers needing assistance to use www.okdhslive.org and www.okbenefits.org for applications or renewals of services provided by OKDHS.
On www.okdhslive.org, customers may apply for or renew programs including:
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps),
Child Care Subsidy,
Medical Assistance,
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and
Assistance to the Aged, Blind and Disabled (ABD).
On www.okbenefits.org, customers may apply for or pay Child Support.
If customers need help, they may also contact us by using the essential numbers on the "Contact Us" page of our website. The statewide abuse and neglect hotline will continue to be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and may be reached at 1-800-522-3511. If a child or adult is in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1.
Consistent and reliable information about COVID-19 is available through the CDC and OSDH Coronavirus websites and social media.
Oklahoma Historical Society Museums and Sites Closed Through March 30
OKLAHOMA CITY — The first priority of the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is the health and safety of our patrons, staff and volunteers. Per Executive Orders 2020-06 and 2020-07 from Governor Kevin Stitt in response to COVID-19, all OHS sites and affiliates, including the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City, are closed to the public for the next few days. These facilities plan to reopen Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
All OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates will be canceled or postponed through April 14. We will reassess future cancelations and closings as the situation develops. If you have questions, please contact the OHS site at which the event was scheduled.
Additionally, the OHS is canceling its annual Oklahoma History Conference, which was scheduled for April 22–24, 2020, at the Sequoyah Lodge near Wagoner. If you have already registered for the conference, the OHS will be in contact with more information. We regret any inconvenience that this will cause.
