Recent felonies filed in area courts.
May 3-7
Woodward County
Amy Lee Bell: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bench warrant issued, $10,000 bond. Woodward County CF-21-84.
Brandon Kale Corners: possession of firearm after former felony conviction; discharging firearm into dwelling; domestic assault and battery presence of a minor. Bench warrant issued, $25,000 bond. CF-21-85
Stephanie Todd Wisdom: falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license revoked, failure to maintain insurance/security, failure to pay taxes due to State. Bond $2,000. Court date June 1, 2021. CF-21-83.
Dewey County
Samuel Joseph Sandoval: assault and battery upon a peace officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee. Bond $10,000. Court date June 21, 2021. Dewey County CF-21-18.
William Marshall Howell: possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $15,000. Court date July 19, 2021. CF-21-17.
William Marshall Howell: domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Court date July 19, 2021. Bond $25,000. CF-21-16.
