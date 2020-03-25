According to Woodward County Treasurer Kim Bowers, second half property tax payment due date has been extended until April 30 because of coronavirus.
The Governor’s office sent a letter out recommending County Treasurers throughout the state to waiver penalties and interest in connection with extension for the second of ad valorem tax payment.
“This is just extending second half payments,” Bowers said. “If you haven't paid (your first payment), the interest is still due and delinquent, and will carry on.”
According to Governor Kevin Stitt and State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, they concluded it is in the best interests of all Oklahomans for County Treasurers to extend the payment deadline.
“As you are keenly aware, our State and all of its citizens,” Stitt said. “ Individual and corporate are facing unprecedented and historic challenges to public health and economic stability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ad valorem payments that were originally due by March 31 are under an effective 30-day extension.
