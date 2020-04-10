The Woodward County Commissioners meeting will be live streamed on Facebook Ready Woodward again on Monday from the Civil Defense room in the basement of the courthouse.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
In addition to regular business, the board will hear discussion and reports from County officers and Emergency Management as well as review security, protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
Commissioners will consider the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for March. They will also determine maximum monthly highway expenditures.
The County Treasurer’s monthly report and County Clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report will both be considered.
The board will consider updating the County fairgrounds dropping AT&T fire suspension system.
A transfer of appropriations from County general maintenance and operation to Court Clerk travel will be considered due to a budget error.
Commissioners will discuss estimate of needs for fiscal year 2020/2021 as well as any new or unforeseen business.
