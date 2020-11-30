Woodward County District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson read an emergency management report updating the county on covid cases during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.
According to the report, of the 236 active cases in the county on Sunday, 193 are in Woodward, 26 are in Mooreland, 6 in Sharon and 11 in Fort Supply.
The Fort Supply schools are also reported to remain closed until Dec. 7th.
Editor's Note: Updated numbers from Monday show 252 active cases with 197 in Woodward, 26 in Mooreland, 11 in Fort Supply and 6 in Sharon.
Treasurer Kim Bowers also reported she has ordered a dropbox to be installed west of the courthouse, across from the Sheriff’s office.
“They should just be able to drive up to it and just not even have to get out of the car and open the flap and drop their payment in,” Bowers said. “We’ll check it two or three times a day.”
Two certificates of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority were acknowledged. One is for Bronco Ranch LLC on 2.7 acres in District 2 Section 9 T2N R19W. The other is for Pingmoore Green LLC on 10 acres in District 1 Section 21 T23N R19W.
In addition to regular business, the board discussed sealed bids for low water crossing projects in District 1. No bids were received and according to District 1 Commissioner Troy White, more information needs to be added to the packet for rebid.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. every Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.