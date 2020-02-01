Woodward County Commissioners will review the Woodward County Court Clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report in addition to regular business on Monday.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m.
The board will consider approval for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) use of the courthouse lawn in the month of April in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Commissioners will consider a zoning classification from residential 2 to Industrial 2 will be considered for two pieces of land in District 3 as approved by the MAPC Board. One section considered is for Lonnie Adair for Section 28 T23N R21W E 1/2 Lot. The other section is for Jose Rodriquez Cabrales in Section 1 T22N R22W Lot 11.
A resolution for declaration of surplus for a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe to be sold at CED 7 auction for the Sheriff’s office will be considered.
Woodward City Commissioners face a brief agenda Monday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
The Board of Commissioners will take action on a consent docket and any possible new business.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will also meet Monday to take action on a consent docket followed by a change order from Utility Technology Services, Inc. relative to the automated meter reading system. According to City documents, the change order would speed up the completion date for the installation of the new automated meters.
- Sarah Nishimuta
