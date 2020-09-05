Woodward County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday morning after Labor Day, beginning with considering a resolution concerning funding pursuant to the CARES Act and coronavirus relief fund.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Elected officials will be meeting with the board to discuss and possibly approve the Woodward County Budget for 2020/2021.
Commissioners will consider the County Jail monthly reports for March, April, May, June and July.
The board will discuss and possibly approve a sealed bid for six-month road striping that was opened August 31st.
A public hearing will be held to open an approximately half mile portion of County road 221, beginning at EW54 extending north half a mile in District 2. Afterward, the board will consider passing a resolution to open the portion of road.
Commissioners will consider the County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations, as well as determine maximum monthly highway expenditures for August.
The board will consider a lease obligation deposit receipt for Chesapeake Operating LLC in Section 35 T24N R17W of 491.606 acres.
The Court Clerk records management and preservation monthly report will be considered.
Commissioners will consider the monthly report of the County Treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector for the month of August.
In addition to regular business, any new or unforeseen business will also be addressed.
