The Woodward County Commissioners will be meeting in the basement of the courthouse on Monday. The meeting will be live streamed on Ready Woodward Facebook page at 10 a.m.
After initial business, the board will have discussion with county officers and Emergency Management Director. They will also discuss possibly amending the security of the Woodward County courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
A resolution for disposing of two 2015 motor graders, one 2014 motor grader and a 2015 vibratory packer for District 1 will be considered.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution for disposing of 2012, 2013 and 2014 Chevrolet Tahoes for the Woodward County Sheriff Department.
The board will consider detention services agreement contracts for fiscal year 2020/2021 with Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home.
An acknowledgment of a routine fracture critical bridge inspection NBI 03180 in District 3 will be considered.
In addition to other regular business, the Woodward County Jail monthly report for December 2019 and January and February of 2020 will be considered.
Commissioners will consider a resolution directing the County Treasurer to reimburse the County Election Board personal service, part-time help, travel or maintenance and operations general fund account in fiscal year 2020/2021.
Commissioners will discuss District 2 entering private property in Section 7 T21N R19W to improve drainage for a flooded road.
