In addition to regular business, Woodward County Commissioners will be considering several resolutions at their regular weekly meeting Monday morning at the courthouse.
Resolutions will be considered for the county investment plan, determining maximum monthly highway expenditures, and a reimbursement to the general fund account for monies deposited from OEDA REAP grant.
The board will consider a letter of resignation from EMS Board Member Clair Craighead.
Millings (ground up asphalt) off Highway 15 on the west side of Woodward County are being donated to the County by Ron Hohweiler.
Another resolution redirecting the County general use tax will be considered. The County general use tax was given to County general in Resolution R-13-51 to the use tax fund. This will be effective March 2020.
Commissioners will consider a transfer of appropriations from District 1 maintenance and operation to District 1 lease purchase.
The monthly report of the County Treasurer for February 2020 will be considered, as well as any new or unforeseen business.
