A variety of items will greet Woodward County Commissioners at their meeting Monday in the courthouse.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
In addition to regular items like grant updates and discussion with county officers, commissioner will take up the jail inmate visitation policy at the Woodward County Jail.
Also, commissioners will open sealed bids to build the Mutual Fire Building. Payment of two invoices for Mutual’s CDBG grant are also on the agenda for approval along with the annual interlocal agreement between the town and the commission.
Commissioners are due to appoint Laura Hayes to the Metropolitan Area Panning Commission to represent the county.
Also on the agenda is the proposed appointment of Austin Thomas and Mick Charmasson to represent the county on the newly formed airport zoning board for the West Woodward Airport. The board is a joint effort with the City of Woodward.
After tabling the issue last week, commissioners will once again consider the dates to be observed as holiday for the calendar year 2024.
Woodward’s Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday in the high school media center.
After hearing a report from Superintendent Rusty Puffinbarger, the board will take up a fairly short agenda.
Most of the items are in the consent agenda, which is typically approved by one vote.
Some of those items include policy approvals, approval of new mentors, the agreement with the city for two school resource officers and revisions to board policies. Approving various booster clubs is also part of that agenda.
Action topics include discussing adjunct teachers for Highland Park Elementary and Woodward High School, and the statutory waiver for the high school alternative education program.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss the August personnel report and athletic extra duty stipends. Any votes are in open session.
The Woodward Chamber of Commerce will also its monthly luncheon on Monday at 11:45 a.m. in the conference center.
Featured speaker is Oklahoma State University Athletic Director Chad Weiberg who will focus in part on the legacy that the late Bob Fenimore of Woodward left on the OSU program.
Weiberg will likely also get into some recent topics like conference expansion and OSU programs in general.
Special guests will include Woodward football coaches and players.
