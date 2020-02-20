The Board of Woodward County Commissioners will have their annual tour of the Juvenile Detention Center toward the end of their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 24.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider tabulation for six month bids for countywide road materials which were opened on Feb. 18.
Commissioners will also consider an application for a public service pipeline crossing permit from Select Energy Services for a fresh water line in District 2 Sections 13 and 24 T20N R20W.
