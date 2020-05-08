The regularly scheduled meeting of the board of Woodward County Commissioners will be streamed live on Ready Woodward Facebook page from the Civil Defense room of the basement in the courthouse on Monday morning at 10 a.m.
Commissioners will hear discussion from county officers and emergency management before considering possibly amending the security of the courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider an interlocal agreement with the Town of Sharon to construct, improve and maintain or repair streets.
Bidding courthouse lawn mowing, flower beds and weed control will be discussed.
Commissioners will consider a road easement agreement with Jeffery L. Howard in Section 8 and 17 T24N R20W, unimproved section right-of-way.
The board will consider a right-of-way encroachment agreement with Boiling Springs Wind Farm, LLC for several turbines in Sections 8, 26, 27, 29, 34 and 35 T24N R20W.
An interlocal agreement with the City of Woodward for inmate transportation will also be considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.