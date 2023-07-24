In a wide-ranging meeting on Monday morning, Woodward County Commissioners heard grant and emergency management updates, approved a number of items and voted to purchase a generator for a tower to run county fire repeaters.
Dr. Tom Lucas noted a couple of recent events before going into his report. The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance luncheon was held last week as wa a ranch conversation in Buffalo that drew over 70 people.
“Since the pandemic there has not been much outreach on new programs for producers and rural communities,” Lucas said. “We brought in speakers from FSA, conservation groups, rural development and others.
“We will hold ranch conversations in Ellis and Woodward Counties later in the fall.”
Lucas said a recent grant project from the U. S. Department of Transportation might apply to counties. The grant provides funds to improve safety access to agriculture and other facilities.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported that Woodward County has received a federal disaster declaration due to severe storms between June 14-18.
“We have to have at least $80,000 in damages in the county and each site has to have a least $3,200 in damage,” he said of the declaration rules. “If you have anything let me know as quick as you can.”
After a short discussion, commissioners voted to purchase an emergency generator for a tower on Hunter Road. The tower is used both by city and county entities. The county is purchasing the generator and the city is providing the security fence, propane and maintenance.
Funds will come from the county general use tax.
Other items approved at Monday’s meeting included:
- Schedule of expenditures of federal awards for 2023
- The Woodward County annual financial statement and footnotes for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
- Naming of requisition officers (Clint White and Jonna Schmidt) and receiving officers (Tony Rascoe and Donny McDonald) for District 2.
- Naming of requisition oficers (Mike Wickware and Kristi Pierce) and receiving officers (Melissa Hobbs and Kevin Mitchell) for fire capital outlay.
