Woodward County Commissioners will be quite busy at their weekly meeting on Monday.
Over 20 agenda items will be brought up in the meeting that begins at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
One of the primary items is a planned change in the payroll schedule.
Commissioners are looking to change the payroll schedule to bi-monthly for all county employees beginning with the Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
Also scheduled is a zoom call with a Kellpro representative to discuss the process and another action item to notify employees of the pending payroll change.
Another item of note is a proposed agreement with an architect. The item has been tabled a couple of times.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution on pay for part-time election workers in accordance with Internal Revenue Service regulations.
Other agenda items include:
- Updates on grants
- Discussion, if needed, with county officers and emergency management
- Resolution authorizing the county treasurer to credit to highway accounts the interested accrued from highway funds
- Resolution to re-direct county use tax and jail use tax to the county general use tax for the upcoming fiscal year
- A resolution to pay commissioners from the county general fund for the upcoming fiscal year
- A resolution disposing of a MacBook lap top computer for Mooreland Fire Department to be junked
- A resolution to authorize and direct the treasurer as to the investment of county funds for the upcoming fiscal year
- Purchase orders
- 4-week payroll
- A resolution disposing of 12 body armer vests from the Woodward County Sheriff to be junked.
