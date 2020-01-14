Woodward County Commissioners went over a number of items at their weekly meeting Monday in the courthouse.
The board approved a resolution for determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for December, which was $265,998.21. The county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for December was also approved.
Commissioners approved participation in the Circuit Engineering Districts auction at Elk City on March 13 and 14.
The December monthly report of the county treasurer was approved.
The board approved appointments of Nancy Lamle and Terri Salisbury as requisition officers and Karina Hillyer and Jeri Dwinelle as receiving agents for the Woodward County Health Department.
Two sealed six month bids were opened for county wide tires from T & W Tire from Elk City and Direct Discount Tire from Stillwater, which were tabled for tabulation.
One sealed six month bid was opened and approved for track hoe services from Crosstimber Construction Service.
The Woodward Event Center Executive Director Bailey Rae Poer introduced her new assistant Rob Magness to the board.
Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell reported the jail’s geothermal system needs to be flushed which is estimated to cost approximately $26,000. This would flush all of the 90 wells which are 240 feet deep each around the courthouse. District 1 Commissioner Troy White suggested calling Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma and see if the situation can be turned in on insurance, since the system was contaminated from an underground leak. According to District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt, the leak occurred approximately 2 to 3 years ago.
Woodward County Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
