Several considerations will take place Monday morning at the Woodward County Commissioners meeting at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
Eric Peoples with APS Fire Company is to be there regarding the Fire Panel for the Courthouse.
Commissioners plan to review the application for permit from Pioneer Telephone Co-op Fiber Optics Network within the Town of Mooreland and the close vicinity of town.
The bids have been tabulated for B-22-7 six-month County wide Road Materials and will be awarded.
The resolution of R-22-12 disposing of Minolta Copier C308 (District Attorney’s office) Lease Purchase return to SPC Office Supplies will be considered.
The approval to purchase with financing a 2022 Kubota Skid Loader SLV-97-2HFC with attachments from Source Well for District 3 will be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.