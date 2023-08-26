WOODWARD, Okla. – National Community Health Workers (CHWs) Awareness Week to take place from August 28 through September 1. District 1 recognizes the commitment CHW’s have in building relationships through outreach, education, social support and advocacy. There are two CHWs in Northwestern Oklahoma, Anna Cole and Karla Ortiz. Cole and Ortiz offer assistance with enrollment for state services and finding resources for food, housing and transportation among other necessities in rural communities.
In the last few years there has been a tremendous impact with the services and assistance the CHW’s are able to offer Oklahomans across the state. Since August of 2022 through present, there have been more than 8,951 clients screened and 8,374 completed referrals by CHW’s in Oklahoma. The CHW’s have become that liaison between the healthcare system, the patients, and families/caregivers; extending the reach to providers and building strong community connections.
“What Anna and Karla do in the community many times goes unnoticed, so we want to celebrate them and recognize them for their dedication” said Ashley Ferguson, District 1 County Health Department Regional Administrative Director. “Finding resources in some of our communities becomes challenging at times, but these girls go above and beyond to meet our client needs. They are out there advocating for individuals and communities, looking for ways to facilitate and better assist the public.”
To set up an appointment for assistance contact Anna Cole at the Woodward County Health Department, 580-256-6416 or Karla Ortiz at the Texas County Health Department in Guymon 580-338-8544. While appointments are not necessary, they are preferred. For more information, Community Health Workers in District 1 can be reached via e-mail at: District1CHW@health.ok.gov .
The District 1 County Health Departments protect and promote health by serving the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health/CHD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.