Woodward County Commissioners will meet Monday morning in the civil defense room of the courthouse to consider several issues.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider option selection for ACCO-SIF property and liability insurance for the county. Commissioners will consider county road machinery and equipment revolving fun lease renewal for fiscal year 2020/2021.
A programming resolution for a construction project in District 1 on a bridge and approaches over an unnamed creek at NS2130 0.1 mile south of EW410 CN94 will be considered.
The board will consider two programming resolutions for construction projects in District 2 on County road EW51. One is phase 2 of a project starts at NS201 extending five miles west to NS196. Another is phase 3 of a project at beginning at NS196 extending five miles to NS191.
Tom Nichols will address commissioners about Shadowlake Benefits part of Universal Life Insurance with Living Benefits.
Two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered. One is for High Bird Farms LLC in District 3, Section 16 T22N R20W on 3.6941 acres. The other is for Beck’s Nursery in District 1, Section 26 T23N R19W on 2.4 acres.
The board will consider authorizing the County Treasurer to follow investment policy for fiscal year 2020/2021 which authorizes all forms of investment securities permitted under Oklahoma law.
Commissioners will consider reappointing Bill Fanning and Alan Case Sr. to a 4-year term and Roger Wagner and Vernon Peck to a 2-year term on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, which will be effective June 29th.
The Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission public event application for The Stables (Frontier Rodeo Company LLC) will be considered for August 28 and 29th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.