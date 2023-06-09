It is meeting Monday locally as both the Woodward County Commission and Board of Education have their regular meetings.
County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse and will open sealed bids for a variety of products, including:
- 6-month bid for grader blades and bolts
- 6-month bid for gyp rock
- 6-month bid for limestone chips
- 6-month bid for vibratory smooth drum or sheepsfoot packer per hour as needed.
Other agenda items include a weekly update on grants, resolution on determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for May, and a contract agreement renewal with EPR fun.
Also, various reports will be considered.
Woodward’s Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the Woodward High School media room.
The meeting will include a report from superintendent Kyle Reynolds, plus a lengthy consent agenda.
That agenda includes a number of yearly items and service contracts to be approved.
Action items include votes on handbooks for the high school, middle school, elementary schools and transportation.
Board members will also vote to approve salary scales for support personnel, non-certified directors and the certified scale.
An executive session is scheduled to over the personnel report with any votes in open session.
Monday also marks the monthly Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon at 11:45 a.m. in the conference center.
The luncheon includes legislative updates at both the state and national level from lawmakers or their representatives.
