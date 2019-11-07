Due to Veterans Day, Woodward County Commissioners will meet Tuesday in the courthouse at 10 a.m.
The board will consider a letter from Compliance Resource Group designating them as the County’s consortium and third party administrator for drug testing and a request for permit for public service pipeline crossing from IEA Construction LLC for two temporary driveway entrances in District 3 section 25 T24N R20W.
Two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will also be considered. One from Mark Carter, Gerald Newby and Tyler Grunewald for a tract of land containing 9.99992 acres situated in the W/2 SW/4 of Section 24 T23N R22W. Another is from Chris Hobbs on a tract of approximately two acres of land in Industrial Park North Section 15 T22N R20W.
Commissioners will consider Jonna Schmidt as retirement and health choice insurance coordinator and Sara Cramer as alternate coordinator.
In addition to regular business, a transfer of appropriations will be considered within the general funds due to a budget error in which funds were put in the wrong account.
