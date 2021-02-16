Woodward County Commissioners met Tuesday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting after Presidents Day.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported a significant decrease in covid cases in Woodward and Mooreland. He also reported frigid temperatures are causing broken water pipes and many other hardships throughout the area.
Covid items were approved to be submitted for CARES Act funding.
Commissioners approved the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified Feb. 10, 2021 in the amount of $21,381.88.
In new or unforeseen business, Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer reported the county stock show was canceled due to bad weather.
