Both the Woodward County Commission and Woodward Board of Education will hold regular meetings Monday.
County commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse. The school board meeting is at 6 p.m. at the high school.
The county commission agenda is a fairly busy one and includes a couple of request for renewals of certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. The first is from Ventures NW Passage and the other is from Ventures LLC.
Also on the agenda are grant updates, discussion with county officers and possible discussion of the county budget.
Other items include:
- REAP reimbursement form payments to Rigid Steel Structures
- Purchase orders
- Cash fund, estimate of needs and request for appropriations for August 2023
- Maximum monthly highway expenditures for August 2023
- Monthly report of the county treasurer
- Transfer of funds within sheriff’s accounts
- Receiving and requisition officers for the OSU Extension Center
The Woodward School Board meeting will include a report from Superintendent Rusty Puffinbarger followed by a lengthy consent agenda of routine items.
Action topics include discussion and approval of the 2023-2024 negotiated agreement and naming an adjunct teacher for Cedar Heights Elementary School.
Also, board members will discuss a possible contract with DLL Law to litigate claims for property damage and all property insurance claims arising out of damage to Woodward Public School property.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss the district personnel report for August and academic and sports extra duty stipends.
All votes will be held in open session.
