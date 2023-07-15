Woodward’s County and City commissioners will hold meetings on Monday.
The weekly county meeting is at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
This week’s agenda is relatively light, dealing primarily with routine items.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive their weekly update on possible grants from Dr. Tom Lucas and also scheduled is possible discussion with county officers.
Officials are also scheduled to sign a number of forms for release of funds from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for the Mutual Community Development Block Grant. In a related item, commissioners will adopt the fair housing resolution connected to the grant.
Other items include:
- Monthly reports of officers
- CED No. 8 material requests for all three districts
- Purchase orders
- Transfer of appropriations of emergency transportation revolving fund M&O into District 3 M&O
- Allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax through July 12.
*****
City commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers at city hall.
Several items under consideration are connected to projects at the West Woodward Airport.
One resolution is a breakdown of grants and the city’s required match with the Federal Aviation Administration and Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission for construction of a connecting taxiway to a runway. Another resolution will be to approve the task order for construction of the taxiway.
Other related items include taking up a task order agreement for a land release request and bides relative to base bid and alternate No. 1 – closed runway phasing.
Also on the agenda is a resolution for a project agreement between the city and Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a resolution declaring certain items of property that are no longer needed surplus.
Commissioners will also take up approval of the agreement with the school district for school resource officers.
The Municipal Authority portion of the meeting includes many of the same items, plus taking up an amendment to the letter of agreement between the authority and Integris Health.
