Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Seiling affecting Woodward, Major and Dewey Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 945 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Seiling. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Some croplands... pastures... and rural roads may be flooded. Areas affected extend from the southwest corner of Major County... downstream to the headwaters of Canton Lake in Dewey County. Cattle and other property should be relocated to places which are higher than nearby river banks... to avoid being isolated for several hours by water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 8.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 8.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to 9.0 feet Monday evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&