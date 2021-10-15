Woodward County Commission will consider several Circuit Engineering District (CED) #8 materials request funds projects during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning. The board meets at the courthouse at 10 a.m.
The CED#8 projects have been reviewed and accepted for fiscal year 2021/2022 for all three districts.
The board will consider a certificate of substantial completion for the fairgrounds roofing project from Joe D. Hall.
Commissioners will consider appointments for requisition and receiving agents for the County Assessor’s office and Fire Safety and Prevention.
An application for a public service pipeline crossing permit will be considered for adding a steel culvert to Hill 1-1 Wellsite from County Road EW208 on the east side of the road in the driveway entrance of the Orca Operating Company, LLC in Section 1 T22N R20W.
The board will consider another application for a public service pipeline crossing permit for a livestock waterline 230 foot east of the NW corner of Section 5 T21N R22W in District 3.
Commissioners will also consider monthly officers reports and the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified Oct. 13, 2021.
Six-month county-wide bids will be opened for gyp rock at 10:30 a.m. or later.
*****
The Woodward City Commission will meet for a short agenda Monday evening at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
In addition to regular business, Trustees will consider a letter of engagement with FSW&B, Certified Public Accountants, PLLC for auditing services.
A couple of changes in ordinances are on the agenda to amend purchasing authority of the City Manager establishing monetary limits from $50,000 to $100,000 for purchase contracts of supplies, materials, equipment and contractual services. Construction management trade contracts or subcontracts exceeding $50,000 will still require commission approval, as defined in Oklahoma statutes.
