Woodward County Commission meets Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
The board will consider an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana certificate of compliance for D Boy Dispensaries in SW ¼ Section 29 T23N R19W on 3.95 acres in District 1.
Monthly reports for officers and the report of the County Treasurer to the State auditor for October 2021 will be considered.
Commissioners will consider the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax, certified Nov. 10, 2021.
The board will also consider an appointment of requisition and receiving agents for District 2.
*****
Woodward City Commission meets Monday evening a 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The board will consider a professional services contract with Michael S. Bates, Labor Relations Consulting Services of Tulsa.
A facility use agreements with Kid’s Inc. will be considered.
The commission will consider an agreement for professional services with Accurate Environmental Services.
The board will consider an amended change order from Cobalt Construction Inc relative to the waterline replacement on 13th and Elm Streets.
