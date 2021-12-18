Both the Woodward County and City Commissions will have regular meetings on Monday.
County commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse and will see a relatively short agenda.
After opening activities, commissioners will
- Have a discussion period with county officers and emergency management
- Discuss a resolution concerning the county road machinery and equipment revolving fund
- Discuss a "dangerous" intersection at Hunter Road and Downs Avenue
- Consider a resolution on disposal of file box drawers and metal equipment from the court clerk's office
- Consider an application for a pipeline permit from Journey Oilfield Equipment for a temporary water line in District 2.
- Receive monthly reports from county officers
- Consider a bridge inspection involve
- Discussion and action on accepting the FY22 OEDA REAP grant contract and authorizing the mayor to sign all paperwork.
Woodward city commissioners will have an even shorter agenda for their 7 p.m. meeting in city hall.
As part of the consent agenda, they will approve a facilities use agreement with the county event center
Action topics include a non-exclusive facilities license agreement with Chisholm Broadband and disposal of surplus items.
The Municipal Authority portion of the meeting includes only a consent agenda.
