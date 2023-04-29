Woodward County Commissioners will declare the week of May 1-7, Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week during their meeting Monday in the courthouse.
Presentation of a proclamation for OHCE Week is also on the agenda.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Also on the agenda is a discussion with David Floyd related to the possible extension and repurposing of 4/10ths of the existing ½ cent Woodward County Fairgrounds sales tax.
Commissioners will also vote on acceptance of the Woodward County Event Center parking lot improvement to formally start the 1-year warranty period.
For the third week in a row, commissioners will consider an agreement between the county and an architect for any improvements in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Other items include updates on grants, discussion with county officers and purchase orders.
County commissioners meet each week.
Woodward’s City Commissioners should have a short meeting on Monday with no action items on the agenda.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at city hall.
There will be a swearing in of commissioners, then they will select a mayor and mayor pro-tem.
The consent agenda includes a facilities use agreement for a Monster Truck Show at Crystal Beach Stadium and the reappointment of Jacoby Dewald and Ray Bell to the Woodward Public Library Board.
City commissioners meet the first and third Monday of each month.
