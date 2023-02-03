Both the Woodward County and City Commissioners will hold meetings on Monday.
County commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room in the courthouse while city commissioners gather at 7 p.m. in city hall on Main Street.
The county agenda is lengthy but for the most part routine.
Commissioners will discuss a couple of permits.
Northwestern Electric Cooperative has applied for a permit for an overhead powerline in District 3 and Woodward Iodine is requesting a permit for a brine water pipeline, also in District 3, which is Donny Thorn’s district.
Another item is a request from Care Campus to display wooden cutouts of children on the courthouse lawn for April in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Also on the agenda is an executive session to consider “for approval to e-sign plaintiff fact sheet-government entities regarding reports and information relating to e-cigarettes, tobacco, alcohol, drugs and other illicit substances.” Any vote will come in open session.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Possible discussion with county officers and emergency management director
- Monthly reports of officers
- Circuit engineering district auction policies
- Transfer of appropriations out of county clerk personal services into county clerk maintenance and operation
- Purchase orders
- Court clerk records management and preservation monthly report
- New or unforseen business
The city commission meeting includes amendments to a couple of ordinances.
First is an amendment to the employee retirement system defined contribution plan and the second involves changes to the Woodward Hotel Room Tax Ordinance.
Commissioners will also consider a mowing agreement with Green Zebra Services for mowing the cemetery from February through June. The bid was for $8,500. Also, commissioners will take up a clam against the city concerning a vehicle accident.
