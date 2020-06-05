Woodward County Commissioners will meet in the Civil Defense room of the basement of the courthouse on Monday morning at 10 a.m.
In addition to discussion with county officers and emergency management, the board will consider possibly amending security of the courthouse and protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
Commissioners will consider authorizing Sara Cramer as County representative for federal funding certification for coronavirus relief fund as created in the CARES Act.
The County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for May 2020 will be considered.
The board will also consider determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for May 2020.
Commissioners will consider Court Clerk’s management and preservation monthly report for May 2020.
Monthly reports of officers for May 2020 will be considered.
The board will consider transfer of appropriations within the general fund to finish out Fiscal Year 2019/2020.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for AC Farms, Incorporated in District 3 Section 35 T22N R21W will be considered.
Commissioners will also consider social media broadcasting for County Commissioner meetings.
