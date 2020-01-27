Woodward County Commissioners approved an OEDA REAP grant sponsoring rural water district 2 at the meeting Monday morning.
Fair Board filing results were reported. All three positions were refiled by board members with no other filings. Those members are Heather Baggs, Dennis Nail, and Randy Dewald and they will be reappointed.
Woodward County Jail reports for September, October and November of 2019 were approved.
The board approved a letter of resignation from Charlie Anderson from the EMS board as well as the appointment of Polly Cottom, who was present at the meeting and was sworn in after the meeting by County Clerk Wendy Dunlap. District 1 Commissioner Troy White suggested a thank you letter be sent to Anderson for his 20 plus years of service to the board.
Two resolutions for District 2 were approved, one for disposing of a Hewlett desktop computer to be junked. The other was for a declaration of surplus for three trucks, a 1994 Kenworth with a Ramey winch and 2005 and 2007 Peterbilts to be sold at the CED #2 auction. District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson said the computer was out of date and would no longer handle the inventory so it had to be replaced.
In new and unforeseen business, District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt informed commissioners that part of the intersection south of 34th Street and Hanks Trail will be closed from approximately Thursday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 7. Additionally, railroad crossings through Woodward County will be closing for short periods of time.
