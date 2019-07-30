Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning for their regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse.
The new handicap access signs are now up to direct voters for the next election to enter through the West entrance.
Nominations were approved for the Woodward County Public Facilities Authority Board. Board of County Commissioners Chairman Troy White was appointed to Seat #1, Ralph Triplett Jr. to Seat #4 and Ron Hohweiler to Seat #6 for the remainder of the current term beginning June 16, 2019.
During public comments portion of the meeting, Doug Eagan asked for District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt’s resignation from the Woodward County Board of Commissioners due to the perceived oversight of public bond statements and loss of potential interest paid on the bond.
That is apparently stemming from $1.3 million in outstanding bonds reamining in the improvement fund that are planned to be transferred to a debt service fund, as was discussed at last week's meeting, according to documents from BancFirst and a certificate of completion signed by Matt on July 15.
Representatives from both AT&T and Pioneer Cellular will be presenting internet and telephone plans for commissioners to consider. While both representatives showed up with information, only AT&T Representative Michael Harbor brought bottom line prices with him. The prices he is offering is for a premise based phone system which Pioneer cannot offer any longer.
Commissioners asked each representative to bring prices to the next meeting for a voice-over-internet phone service so they can judge “apples to apples.” The internet upgrade plans are for the exact same services, but Pioneer was unable to bring prices to this meeting due to one of their representatives was unable to attend for personal reasons.
The board approved a declarations of surplus for the Sheriff’s Department for a 2011 Ford F150 pickup and undercover brand bed cover and a Setina prisoner partition. A resolution for disposing of equipment was also approved for a Watch Guard In-Co camera.
The warranty deed with the State of Oklahoma acting through the Department of Transportation (ODOT) for lots 15 through 28 inclusive of block 1 of Cline Park second addition was tabled again awaiting communication from ODOT with the District Attorney’s office.
During new or unforeseen business District 1 Commissioner Troy White reported the Woodward Event Center and Fairgrounds has won the American Aberdeen Association National Show for June 23 through 27 of 2020. This show is for premium Angus beef cattle.
Matt also suggested when they OSU Extension contract comes to their attention, designated areas should be added to the contract, including those areas used for storage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.