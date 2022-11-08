Mick Cornett will address the community over the topic of leadership at Northwestern Oklahoma State University on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in Education Center 109. His presentation, “Lessons in Creative Leadership,” will inform and entertain. It is free and open to the public.
Cornett will also be speaking to student leadership groups earlier in the day.
Cornett is a former TV personality, businessman, and 4-Term Mayor of Oklahoma City. In 2018, he was named to Fortune Magazine’s list of the The 50 Greatest Leaders in the World.
His latest book, “The Next American City,” was published by Penguin/Random House. He now spends his time traveling to speak about his book and consulting for a diverse group of businesses.
Cornett spent 20 years as a television sportscaster/news anchor/sports play-by-play broadcaster. Following the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, he diverted his attention to public service and served as a full-time college professor before winning a seat on the Oklahoma City Council in 2001.
In 2004, he won the city-wide election for mayor and thus began a series of record-setting political victories. His re-election percentage of 87% in 2006 is the highest in city history. During his tenure, Oklahoma City experienced an economic renaissance that is still in progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.