Santa will be making his special stop at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds for cookies and visits on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. Through 7:30 p.m.
“We will be back indoors this year with multiple crafts and activities,” said Bailey Rae Kafka, General Manager. “Along with pictures with Santa and, of course, an appearance by a few of his reindeer friends.”
Craft projects include making ornaments, necklaces and coloring stockings. Children can also decorate Christmas cookies.
“You don't want to miss this,” Kafka said. “Join us for a night full of free family fun.”
This yearly event has been focused on giving local children and their families a free event where everyone can experience the joy of Christmas regardless of their background, according to Kafka.
For more information, call the Event Center at 580-334-6023 or visit the Facebook page for updates at Facebook.com/WoodwardEventCenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.