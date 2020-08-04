The Tri-State Oil and Gas Convention will have a different look this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in oil prices, the convention this year will be primarily a networking event, organizers said.
There are not going to be exhibits and organizers said anyone who signed up to for an exhibit, sponsor or golf will be reimbursed.
The networking starts Aug. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and there is no cost for anyone to attend at the Woodward Conference Center. Registration is not required. Dinner sponsored by Baron Valve is 6 p.m. and the keynote speaker at 6:30 p.m. is David Ramsden-Wood of Denver, Colo.
Ramsden-Wood was the co-founder and chief operating officer of OneEnergy Partners. He began his career as a reservoir engineer in Anadarko in 2001 and has held a number of roles in the oil industry. His daily #hottakeoftheday is seen by approximately 30,000 professionals and be found on LinkedIn.
Ramsden-Wood has 20 plus years experience in the oil and energy industry.
Scholarships to area students will also be handed out during the evening.
Recipients this year are Takira Blick, Kiowa, Kan.; Lacie Swenn, Alva; Jocelyn Araujo, Perryton, Texas and Ty Goss, Leedey. Each of the students will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Also this year the Bobby Joe Cudd Legacy Golf Tournament will be by invitation only with a limited number of teams at Boiling Springs Golf Club. The tournament is Aug. 14.
This is the 9th year for the convention.
