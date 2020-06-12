Woodward City Commissioners will meet Monday evening for an in-person meeting after months of videoconferences. Commissioners will meet in the Commission Chambers in city hall at 7 p.m.
Commissioners will take action on a contract for economic development services with the Woodward Chamber of Commerce, followed by a contract for economic, industrial and community development services between the City, Woodward Municipal Authority, and the Woodward Industrial Foundation.
The Board will take action on a contract for professional services with Woodward Main Street Program, followed by a resolution authorizing OMAG to distribute escrow account funds.
Commissioners will take action on resolution No. 2020-13 approving State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation school zone speed limit modification along State Highway 34.
The Board will consider entering executive session relating to the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of the city manager. Commissioners will hold their annual performance review of Alan Riffel.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will meet immediately following to take action on a contract for economic, industrial, and community development services between the City, Woodward Municipal Authority, and the Woodward Industrial Foundation.
The Authority will take action with respect to delinquent utility accounts.
