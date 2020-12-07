Woodward City Commissioners will take up several agreements during their meeting on Monday.
Commissioners meet at 7 p.m. in the chambers at city hall.
Agenda items include:
• Professional services contract with Emblem Strategies
• Professional services contract with Michael S. Bates Labor Relations Consulting Services of Tulsa
• Professional services agreement with Accurate Environmental Services
• Consider action on a one-time employee incentive pay
The municipal authority will take up the agreement with Accurate Environmental Services and consider a request from a tenant on Main Street to sublet a portion of the premises to Brenda K. Huenergardt, M.D., P.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.