Woodward City Commissioners will take up several agreements during their meeting on Monday.

Commissioners meet at 7 p.m. in the chambers at city hall.

Agenda items include:

• Professional services contract with Emblem Strategies

• Professional services contract with Michael S. Bates Labor Relations Consulting Services of Tulsa

• Professional services agreement with Accurate Environmental Services

• Consider action on a one-time employee incentive pay

The municipal authority will take up the agreement with Accurate Environmental Services and consider a request from a tenant on Main Street to sublet a portion of the premises to Brenda K. Huenergardt, M.D., P.C.

